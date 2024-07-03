Xi Jinping meets Putin in Kazakhstan, as race for dominance in Central Asia heats up

Russia and China are carefully jockeying for influence in Central Asia

Sources: The Wall Street Journal , The Guardian , The New York Times

Beneath Russia and China’s “no limits” partnership, there lurks a spirit of competition. As Moscow’s influence in Central Asia slips, Beijing is upping its efforts to deepen trade links with countries like Uzbekistan, The Wall Street Journal reported. Part of the reason for the changing balance of power may be Russia’s invasion in Ukraine; that could be ample impetus for other former Soviet republics’ to de-Russify, making “the process of replacing Russia [with China] happen more quickly,” a researcher at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center told The Guardian. Russia, meanwhile, seems keen on forging its own diplomatic path:Putin’s recent trips to North Korea and Vietnam may be signaling to China and Central Asia that “[he’s] got other options,” an expert told The New York Times.