Why China may be bolstering its spy bases in Cuba

Concern mounts that China is trying to spy on US

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Experts fear that Beijing is constructing new spy bases in Cuba due to its proximity to the US, with concerns growing that China could be surveilling American citizens. Four sites analyzed by CSIS — that had previously been identified as likely belonging to China — were found to have expanded their technology, The Wall Street Journal noted. “These are active locations with an evolving mission set,” Matthew Funaiole, a senior fellow at CSIS, told the Journal. The bases could “bolster” Chinese telecommunication networks, an analyst told the Journal, and could “scoop up sensitive electronic communications” from American facilities, the outlet noted.