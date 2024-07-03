‘Chasm’ between how Ukrainians, Europeans view war with Russia ending

Support for Ukraine unchanged — but Europeans predict very different outcomes

Source: The European Council on Foreign Relations

A survey of almost 20,000 people living in 15 European countries showed that support for Ukraine has remained largely unchanged since the war’s beginning. In the countries surveyed, Europeans support Kyiv, while in Ukraine, “morale is strong.” But they diverge on what sending weapons to Ukraine can possibly achieve: “Ukrainians want more weapons and ammunition to help them win the war, most Europeans want… to put Kyiv in a better negotiating position to end the war,” the think tank found. Another point of disagreement: Ukraine sees potential membership of NATO and the European Union as a “recognition of their bravery,” while other Europeans see potential membership as part of a future settlement.