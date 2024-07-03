The AI Industry starts to focus on a potential Trump presidency

Tech leaders are starting to prepare for how a second presidential term for Donald Trump might change the trajectory of artificial intelligence and its impact on the world, including gaming out scenarios based on the ways the technology advances.

The next four years will be a pivotal time for the growth of AI, potentially reshaping economic priorities, and upending global rivalries and alliances. In the aftermath of President Biden’s poor debate performance, some companies are sketching out different playbooks and preparing memos on what to expect during a Trump presidency.

Now, companies used to a White House that has worked closely with AI firms on new safety guidelines for the nascent industry and cooperated with international partners may have to adjust to a deregulatory, America-first regime.

Trump’s tendency toward unilateralism could result in consequences on an international level, said Helen Toner, former OpenAI board member and director of Strategy and Foundational Research Grants at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

“There have been some pretty interesting multilateral initiatives on AI over the past few years, from the G-7 Hiroshima Process to the Safety Summits to the UN,” she said. “It’s hard to imagine those continuing to have strong US participation under Trump.”

Biden led the country through the ChatGPT era, when the public woke up to the major advances in AI. The next president could lead the US through what may best be described as a transition in which the technology gains the capabilities necessary to replace humans in many roles. Depending on how fast that occurs, it could lead to economic challenges requiring fast and decisive policymaking.

One way to predict the way Trump might respond would be to look at his response during the early months of the pandemic, said one prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalist. “You have a president who did very little to shore up people’s livelihoods during Covid,” he said.

On the other hand, he noted Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, the emergency effort to produce vaccines in record time, was a massive success.

Stefan Weitz, a former Microsoft executive on the founding team behind its Bing search platform and CEO and co-founder of HumanX, a company launching a new AI conference, told Semafor: “I think any company that’s not wargaming out both options are probably doing themselves a disservice.”