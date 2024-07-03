Rick Scott hasn’t asked Trump to support his Senate leadership bid, despite frequent talks

Sen. Rick Scott hasn’t asked Donald Trump to back his Senate leadership bid even though they frequently talk, including late-night phone calls from the ex-president that wake Scott up.

Still, he’s hoping he will get the support of the Republican presidential contender, who has been strengthened by Joe Biden’s bad debate performance. After all, Scott was the first lawmaker to make a public stop at Trump’s trial over hush money payments.

“He said he was excited that I was getting into the race,” Scott told Semafor, referring to Trump. “I hope I’ll get his support. I think I’d be a good Republican and, hopefully, majority leader to help him get his agenda done.”

Scott’s last bid to replace Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in November 2022 fell flat with only a quarter of the conference’s support. Now, instead of dethroning the longtime GOP leader, he’ll face “the Johns,” Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota, in what is expected to be a highly competitive election race.

The Florida senator said he’s already making inroads with the current House leadership in hopes of delivering an expansive reconciliation package Speaker Mike Johnson previewed weeks ago. Those conversations, including with Johnson, are taking place more casually at weekly Wednesday night dinners he hosts for House members at his Capitol Hill townhouse.

“It takes both the House and the Senate to get anything done, and so I think it’s important that we build a relationship,” he said. “That’s why I put a lot of time into building my relationship with Speaker Johnson and Steve Scalise and Tom Emmer and other Republican House members.”