EU sets protectionist sights on Chinese e-commerce giants Shein, Temu

Chinese firms’ reliance on air is impacting freight costs

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Shein and Temu send their packages by air, and that has sent freight costs skyrocketing. It’s also driven up fears of a squeeze on capacity when the year’s retail season peaks in December, The Wall Street Journal reported. Air freight is typically dominated by products like phones and computers, but the two Chinese retailers fill up cargo planes with small packages of clothing and household items. “The e-commerce boom out of China has transformed the airfreight market in an incredibly short period of time,” an analyst told the Journal. Shein and Temu aren’t the only ones to blame for rising cargo costs, however: Attacks by Houthi rebels targeting shipping in the Red Sea have also forced retailers to send more by air, raising prices.