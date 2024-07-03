China trade landscape worsening

The worst is yet to come for China’s trade landscape, data and experts predict. In the first half of the year, China faced 64 anti-dumping investigations, a 166% increase from 2023, according to a government tally. India was responsible for a quarter of the total. Analysts told the South China Morning Post they anticipate China will face even more tariffs, partly because of US efforts to diminish the World Trade Organization’s role in arbitrating disputes.

While the most high-profile trade wars involve electric vehicle imports, many of the probes center on hyper-specific, and admittedly less exciting, materials: Turkey recently initiated an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese stainless steel cold rolled coil, while the US said it was looking into imports of the flavoring agent vanillin.