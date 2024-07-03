The Caesar salad turns 100 on Thursday. An Italian immigrant to Mexico, Caesar Cardini, is believed to have invented the dish — consisting of Romaine lettuce, oil, Worcestershire sauce, lemons, eggs, and Parmesan cheese — at his restaurant Caesar’s Place, in Tijuana. “A star was born” on July 4, 1924, the Associated Press declared.

The city is celebrating the anniversary by holding a three-day food and wine festival, and unveiling a statue of Cardini. The salad is served at 35% of US restaurants, and its sustained popularity is an outlier compared to other dishes from the early 1900s, like creamed liver loaf or aspic.