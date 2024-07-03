rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Updated Jul 3, 2024, 6:24pm EDT

Caesar salad turns 100

Pexels
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The Caesar salad turns 100 on Thursday. An Italian immigrant to Mexico, Caesar Cardini, is believed to have invented the dish — consisting of Romaine lettuce, oil, Worcestershire sauce, lemons, eggs, and Parmesan cheese — at his restaurant Caesar’s Place, in Tijuana. “A star was born” on July 4, 1924, the Associated Press declared.

The city is celebrating the anniversary by holding a three-day food and wine festival, and unveiling a statue of Cardini. The salad is served at 35% of US restaurants, and its sustained popularity is an outlier compared to other dishes from the early 1900s, like creamed liver loaf or aspic.

Semafor Logo
AD