British despondency over economy is expected to drive Tory election wipeout

Britons go to the polls tomorrow feeling more downbeat about their economic prospects and standard of living than almost any other rich country, factors likely to drive a widely expected electoral wipeout of the ruling Conservatives after 14 years in power.

The opposition Labour Party is set to win a hefty parliamentary majority, and though analysts doubt it can end the UK’s economic malaise — limited by sluggish growth, a heavy debt burden, and flailing public services — Deutsche Bank’s chief UK economist pointed to improving consumer and business sentiment to project “an economic dividend” for the next government.

Still, he warned, “2024 is not 1997,” referring to the last time Labour came to power, during what ultimately became a historic economic boom.