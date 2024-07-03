As voters cool on Biden, Kamala Harris’ name is everywhere

Harris has faced the lowest approval ratings of any VP on record

Sources: NBC News , The Atlantic , Politico

Even so, Harris has a spotty record, and has, at a time, had the lowest approval ratings of any vice president in the history of NBC News polling. Her first year on the job was defined by “rhetorical blunders, staff turnover, political missteps, and a poor sense… of what, exactly constitutes her portfolio,” as a profile in The Atlantic put it. Harris’ allies have pushed back on this narrative, arguing she was handed a poisoned chalice when she became the administration’s point person on immigration and the migrant crisis. But since then, Harris has gradually taken on a more prominent role in the reelection campaign and policy making, taking the lead on abortion rights and making major speeches on the Gaza war. Ultimately, Democrats believe she has found her footing.