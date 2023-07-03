What it means: UN chief calls for urgent international aid for Haiti

Haiti has received less than a quarter of the humanitarian aid it needs, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on a visit to Port-au-Prince, urging greater global support for the gang-ravaged nation.

More than 5 million people — almost half of the country’s population — are in need of humanitarian assistance, but just 23% of the $720 million in aid the U.N. seeks has been pledged.

We’ve curated three expert views on what this means for Haiti.