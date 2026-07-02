Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Tesla’s Europe sales rebound

Jul 2, 2026, 6:19pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Tesla dealership
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Tesla’s European sales have recovered as rising fuel prices outweigh consumers’ dislike for CEO Elon Musk.

The US carmaker was overtaken by BYD last year as the world’s biggest EV manufacturer. Musk’s closeness to the Trump administration, deeply unpopular in Europe, was a significant factor: An effigy of Musk was hung upside down in Milan.

But oil price increases caused by the Iran war have driven up EV sales in Europe, and Tesla has benefited. Germany saw a 300% rise in sales in May, and Europe-and-UK-wide sales were up 57% year-on-year in the first five months of 2026.

The growing European demand offset the firm’s weak performance in the US, driven by the end of EV tax credits and weakened anti-emission regulations.

Tom Chivers
AD