Russia retaliates with Ukraine strikes

Moscow launched massive drone and missile strikes on Kyiv, killing at least 17 people in retaliation against recent Ukrainian attacks that have buckled Russia’s economy.

Ukraine has taken out almost 30% of Russia’s refining capacity over the past few weeks, leading to widespread fuel shortages that have weakened Russian President Vladimir Putin’s standing, sparking rare signs of dissent.

Ukrainian officials have warned residents to guard against further strikes as Russia lashes out. However, the military momentum has been on Ukraine’s side, and the EU has begun disbursing billions of dollars to strengthen Kyiv’s defenses while announcing new sanctions on the Kremlin. “We keep raising the cost until Russia understands it cannot win,” the bloc’s chief diplomat wrote on X.