Russia faces growing fuel shortage

Russia is facing growing fuel shortages, with the country forced to import gasoline from India and discontent appearing to be on the rise. The crisis is being driven by Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries, which have knocked out roughly a third of the country’s refining capacity. President Vladimir Putin acknowledged this week that the attacks had triggered fuel shortages, but downplayed the severity of a crisis that has been “unprecedented” for one of the world’s largest energy producers, The Associated Press wrote.

Russian diesel prices are up more than 40% since spring, and June fuel output fell about 25% to a two-decade low. A Bloomberg survey of eight farmers found only two had enough fuel to complete harvesting. In a sign of the growing frustration, searches for “how to siphon fuel” jumped to more than 9,300 by June 21 from 697 a month earlier, according to Yandex data cited by the consumer-tech website iPhones.ru.