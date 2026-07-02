Exclusive / Republican committee chair criticizes Zimbabwe leader’s power grab

Zimbabwe’s leadership is facing fresh scrutiny in Washington as the country moves to finalize a constitutional amendment extending the serving president’s term until 2030.

Both chambers of the Zimbabwean Parliament have now approved it, clearing the way for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to sign the bill into law.

That’s not sitting well with Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, the Republican chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who told Semafor that “Mnangagwa has consistently signaled his intent to hold on to power beyond any legal or constitutional limits.” Risch added: “No one is blind to what is going on here, nor the corruption and abuse taking place in Zimbabwe under his leadership.”

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, urged Mnangagwa not to repeat the mistakes of Robert Mugabe, who clung to power in the country for 37 years.

“Respecting current term limits could solidify President Mnangagwa’s legacy as a leader brave enough to break with this precedent and elevate the voices of the Zimbabwean people,” he said.

Mnangagwa is already facing pressure in Washington, having been placed under new US sanctions in 2024 over corruption and human rights abuses, but it’s possible the latest moves could trigger further action.