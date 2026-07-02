Exclusive / Democratic group offers Colorado primary postmortem

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ political arm is taking a victory lap after its preferred candidate, progressive Manny Rutinel, won a competitive Colorado primary this week.

The primary had been a proxy war of sorts among Democratic-aligned groups, with BOLD PAC, which backs Hispanic candidates, backing Rutinel and more centrist groups like the Blue Dogs and New Democrat Coalition backing Shannon Bird.

Rutinel’s roughly 30-point victory over Bird was not built on national ideological labels, BOLD PAC is arguing, but instead on identity in the 40% Latino district, which narrowly voted for Trump in 2024.

“Latino voters in Colorado’s 8th showed up and made their voices heard,” Rep. Linda Sánchez, D-Calif., said in a statement to Semafor.

The Republican incumbent, Rep. Gabe Evans, was “fighting against Latino families, and that’s exactly why his days are numbered,” she said.