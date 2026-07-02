Africa’s vaccine sovereignty goal is set for its biggest hurdle

Africa’s bid to build its own vaccine industry is about to face its biggest test just as Western health funding retreats. The global vaccine alliance Gavi said it will make its first cash disbursements to an African manufacturer this year, marking an important milestone as the continent seeks to produce 60% of its vaccines locally by 2040.

The initial payments, expected in the second half of 2026, are part of Gavi’s $1.2 billion African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, a 10-year initiative to spur production on the continent through demand-linked incentives. And the disbursements offer an important landmark, moving the project from the construction phase into commercialization, as nations on the continent seek greater healthcare autonomy by reducing dependence on imported supplies and donor-led emergency responses when health crises such as the current Ebola outbreak strike.

“The manufacturing of drug substances on the continent is a high priority,” Shanelle Hall, the principal adviser to the director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told Semafor. The agency is pushing African companies to move beyond so-called fill-and-finish operations. Instead, it is seeking technology transfer agreements that enable local production of drugs and position African firms as producers of new products, improving both commercial prospects and health security.

Scientists, health officials, and industry leaders argue that a long road remains to building an African life sciences industry. Success will depend less on constructing facilities than on securing long-term buyers, trusted regulators, technology transfer, and patient capital that can sustain long-term production.

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In a bid to help jump start this, Gavi said last month it was seeking an additional $189 million to “support the rapid development of Africa’s vaccine manufacturing ecosystem.”