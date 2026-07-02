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A dystopian rave satire

Jul 2, 2026, 10:51am EDT
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Semafor Recommends

Raveheart, by Graeme Armstrong.

When an ultranationalist British party sweeps to power in this dystopian Scottish political satire, the ensuing crackdown targets drug use, youth culture, and electronic music — the last of which prompts veteran raver William Patterson (or “DJ Turbo”) to plunge into a drug-fueled paramilitary underground.

With touchpoints including Milton, Dante, the Bible, Apocalypse Now, and Braveheart, Armstrong features “verbal ingenuity… over plot, with digressions, rants, handy guides to street drugs, and pages of dialogue set out like scripts,” The Guardian wrote: But “beyond the glow sticks and the beats lies the compelling and universal question of what it means to be fully alive.” Buy Raveheart from your local bookstore.

Brendan Ruberry
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