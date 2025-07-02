US halts missile shipments to Ukraine

The US halted shipments of some air defense missiles and other munitions to Ukraine, over concerns in Washington that its own stockpiles were low.

The support was promised under the Biden administration, part of a stream of weapons that have flowed to Kyiv since Moscow launched its invasion, but a Pentagon review found that US reserves were depleting.

US President Donald Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week and seemed to be sympathetic to sending more Patriot missiles. But the latest decision comes as Ukraine faces regular, large Russian barrages of drones and missiles at its cities, and repeated assaults on the front line: “The losses will surely be felt on the ground,” Politico reported.