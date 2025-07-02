South Africa asks US for more time to negotiate trade deal

South Africa asked the US for more time to negotiate a trade deal, with a tariff reprieve due to expire next week.

Ties between Africa’s biggest economy and the world’s biggest one have frayed since the start of US President Donald Trump’s second term over what the White House argues are laws that discriminate against white South Africans, as well as Pretoria’s closeness to US rivals such as China and Russia.

Since April, South African exports to the US have faced a 31% duty, a figure that could shoot up next week.

However, Washington’s pressure on Pretoria could ultimately be helpful, The Economist argued: Some business and political leaders believe it could hasten the reforms needed to boost flatlining growth.