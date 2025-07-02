Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran has formally suspended cooperation with the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, a move likely to deepen fears that Tehran may be more determined than ever to pursue an atomic bomb.

The move blocks the International Atomic Energy Agency from inspecting Iranian nuclear facilities, unless approved by Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Tehran had criticized the IAEA after it declared the country to be in breach of its nonproliferation commitments, just a day before Israel began a 12-day aerial campaign against Iran.

The decision comes as Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday appeared to downplay hopes of US-Iran negotiations restarting, with Germany saying Tehran had sent a “disastrous signal.”