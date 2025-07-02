Electronic duo combine Arctic soundscapes and indigenous music to spotlight climate crisis

A new album and art installation by Northern Irish electronic music duo Bicep combines Arctic field recordings and indigenous-inspired music to document the effects of climate change.

Titled Takkuuk — an Inuit-language word meaning “look” — the project highlights Greenlandic and Arctic ice sheet loss, which has quadrupled since the ’90s, by augmenting the duo’s traditional club music with the sounds of creaking ice sheets and indigenous-language vocals.

A traveling festival exhibition, meanwhile, sets the music to infrared-film vignettes of the far north played on giant screens.

“It’s easy to switch off with climate change,” Bicep’s Andy Ferguson told The Guardian.

“If it starts people on a journey to learn more about Greenland then it’s achieved something.”