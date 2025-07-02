Events Email Briefings
Trump pushes Gaza ceasefire deal

Jul 2, 2025, 6:25am EDT
A view of the devastation in Gaza
Ramadan Abed/Reuters

US President Donald Trump said Israel had agreed to a 60-day Gaza ceasefire and piled pressure on Hamas to accept a deal.

Israel is yet to confirm Trump’s announcement but earlier, its United Nations ambassador told the BBC that the country is ready for a truce, albeit when all surviving hostages taken on Oct 7, 2023 are home.

Hamas said it was also open to a ceasefire, but stopped short of accepting Trump’s terms. The American leader urged the group to take the offer, because “IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.” Israel’s campaign in Gaza, meanwhile, showed no sign of relenting: At least 20 Palestinians were killed in an air strike Monday, and Israel ordered further evacuations in the north of the enclave.

Tom Chivers
