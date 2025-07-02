The Dalai Lama confirms his succession

The Dalai Lama announced his succession plan.

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism turns 90 on Sunday: He has been in exile in India since 1959, following a failed uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet.

According to tradition, the incumbent chooses his successor, and is then — so adherents believe — reincarnated in that person’s body. But the 14th Lama has been ambiguous over whether there would be a new one at all.

He has now, however, said that the institution will continue, and that he would choose his successor. He has long angered Beijing by saying that the next Lama, if there is one, would be born outside China.