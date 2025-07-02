Afreximbank’s rating downgraded again

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) closer to junk status, saying that the bank’s “unsecured lending to sovereigns under stress has introduced significant risks.”

It follows a similar move by Fitch Ratings last month, a downgrade that sparked questions about the Cairo-based institution’s broader strategy. Afreximbank “often seems determined not to be bogged down by orthodox multilateral development bank practices,” Bright Simons, honorary vice president at the Accra-based think tank IMANI, wrote for Semafor in June.

Last week Afreximbank shareholders appointed George Elombi, a Cameroonian national who has worked at the institution for more than two decades, as the bank’s next president.