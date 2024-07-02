Trump hush money sentence delayed

A New York judge on Tuesday delayed former US President Donald Trump’s sentencing in the Stormy Daniels hush money case to at least Sept. 18. It’s the first “practical fallout” from Monday’s historic Supreme Court decision that granted presidents immunity for “official” acts, Politico wrote; Trump’s convictions included actions that took place during his presidency.

While the immunity ruling relates to a federal case involving Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his attempt to apply it to the Manhattan case “demonstrates the influence the decision may have on his other criminal prosecutions,” according to Politico. The delay is also a victory for Trump, as it pushes his sentencing from days before the Republican National Convention to less than two months before the election.