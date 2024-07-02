The man who led South Africa’s opposition into a coalition government

CAPE TOWN — John Steenhuisen enjoys shooting clay pigeons to relax away from the hurly-burly of South African politics. He will need to put his target-shooting skills to good use, as he aims to make impact fast, in a whole new arrangement of South African politics.

Steenhuisen, 48, has emerged as one of South Africa’s most prominent politicians. On Monday, he led the opposition Democratic Alliance into what was previously unthinkable in South Africa’s intensely-racialized politics: a coalition cabinet with the African National Congress.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made him agriculture minister and appointed five of Steenhuisen’s colleagues to the 32-member cabinet which was due to be sworn in on Tuesday.

“It’s a big moment for the DA and the country, I think that it is a massively different path for where we’re heading,” Steenhuisen told Semafor Africa in an interview.