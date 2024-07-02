Events Newsletters
Caroline Anders
Caroline Anders
Jul 2, 2024, 11:53am EDT
politicsNorth America

Rudy Giuliani disbarred in New York for role in 2020 election interference effort

Leah Millis/Reuters/File Photo
The News

Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in New York on Tuesday for his role in the effort to interfere with the results of the 2020 presidential election.

A New York appeals court in Manhattan found Giuliani should be immediately prohibited from practicing law for false statements he made after the 2020 election, including claims of election fraud.

Giuliani had already had his law license suspended over the comments.

The former New York City Mayor and legal adviser to Donald Trump claimed he believed the statements when he made them, but the court ruled that as a former federal prosecutor, he should have known better.

