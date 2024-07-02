Rejected Royal Academy artists will get their own show

Some of the artists not selected for the UK Royal Academy of Arts’ summer exhibition will see their work displayed at a “rejects show.” The institution chose 1,700 artworks this year, turning away more than 10 times that number , including some pieces that garnered acclaim on social media.

But gallerist Shona Bland organized Rejects 2024 to underscore that “being rejected is a huge part of being an artist” and can lead to bigger and better opportunities, she told The Guardian. Big names that have previously been rebuffed by the Academy include modernist painter Édouard Manet and street artist Banksy.