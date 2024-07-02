Panama pledges to curb migrant crossings as US agrees to pay for repatriation

Closing the Darién may be harder than it sounds

Source: BBC Mundo

While Panamanian President Mulino has pledged to curb crossings through the jungle, analysts told BBC Mundo the effort could endanger thousands of people’s lives. More practically, it could be “unfeasible,” and will certainly require “enormous logistical resources.” This is largely a consequence of geography — the Darién is “a closed jungle with no entry or exit point,” where the numbers of people crossing are at times higher than the resident population of the area, an official for the UN Migration Office in Panama told the BBC. On the other hand, the proposal is more about facilitating a regional dialogue than literally shutting down the region, a Panamanian political analyst argued.