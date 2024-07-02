Palestinians flee Khan Younis as Israel strikes southern Gaza

Thousands fleeing as hospitals, shelters push to evacuate

Sources: BBC , Al Jazeera

The evacuation order covers about 250,000 Palestinians, the UN said, and people — including patients and medical staff from the European Gaza hospital — have been fleeing however they can. “We no longer know where we should go next? We have no other choice now but to die in our homes because there is no place left that we have not been displaced to,” one Palestinian told the BBC. The evacuation order has put people in a “harrowing, horrific, and incredibly difficult” situation, a UN official told Al Jazeera, as many Palestinains, already displaced multiple times, are once more forced to flee into overcrowded, under-resourced humanitarian zones.