India witnesses another deadly stampede at a large religious gathering

Climate change poses mounting challenges for mega events

Sources: The New York Times , The Washington Post

“Crowd control and heat waves fueled by climate change are on a dangerous collision course,” The New York Times wrote last month, in the wake of extreme heat killing more than 1,300 Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and dozens of poll workers during India’s mammoth general election in summer. Event organizers have struggled to contend with just how deadly extreme heat can be for summer events, and have failed to adapt “infrastructure, emergency management and social calendars” to deal with the fallout of climate change, a climate scientist warned. Temperatures at Tuesday’s religious gathering in Hathras hit 90° Fahrenheit, and coupled with high humidity, may have led to the crush of people seeking a water source after the event, according to The Washington Post.