Ex-spy chief becomes prime minister of the Netherlands, but analysts question his staying power

Wilders has entered the corridors of power ‘like a Trojan horse’

Sources: Politico , Friedrich Naumann Foundation , European Council on Foreign Relations

Schoof insists he won’t be Wilders’ puppet, and that he wants to lead on behalf of “all the Dutch.” But despite shelving his own bid to become prime minister during coalition negotiations, Wilders has entered the corridors of power “like a Trojan horse,” a director of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, a non-profit devoted to liberal politics, argued. In turn, Wilders has ample opportunities to champion the Freedom Party’s agenda, he added. Wilders has had to back away from a policy to exit from the European Union, but the bloc may nevertheless encounter a much more combative Netherlands, particularly on climate targets and asylum policy, the European Council on Foreign Relations noted in May.