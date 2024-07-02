Private equity’s movie studio cuts back for a changed reality

Candle Media, the Blackstone-backed firm rolling up Hollywood production companies, is moving to slash costs and reorganize its grab bag of expensive acquisitions, which include Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

One-time Disney heirs apparent Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs founded Candle with $1 billion from Blackstone in 2021, the last year of everything-up-and-to-the-right. Their animating idea was that the new, streaming Hollywood would favor producers who could bring not just projects, but strong brands with social media followings, to studios that were closing the gates around their own shows.

“[That’s] the one thesis that is holding true, though it’s fraying around the edges slightly,” Mayer said in a wide-ranging interview with Semafor at a Tribeca hotel last Friday.

Candle, whose glamorous run of acquisitions included the $900 million purchase of Hello Sunshine, has moved into its green eyeshade era. With costs mounting, the consultancy FTI has spent recent months studying Candle’s spending and its organizational structure and recommending cuts, the pair confirmed.

Now Candle will split into two divisions: Animation projects will be folded into Moonbug, which produces the hit kids’ show CoComelon and is, Mayer and Staggs acknowledged, the clear winner among their investments, accounting for the vast majority of Candle’s profits last year. Most other pieces will move into a live-action division, to be rebranded as Candle Studios, run by Hello Sunshine chief Sarah Harden. That will include production companies Exile, True Stories, and Fauda creator Faraway Road, though its biggest bet by far remains Witherspoon’s company, which produced Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere and Apple’s The Morning Show.

The reorg isn’t a prelude to a sale, the two executives insisted, but rather an effort to cut costs. Candle launched into a frothy market for streaming shows, and even then paid prices that raised eyebrows. It’s belatedly trying to consolidate back offices to save money.

“We paid at the top of the market,” Mayer said. “Have the financials borne out the way we would like, to have to support the prices that we paid? Probably not.” But he said: “Talk to us in two or three years.”