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Win for Zyn nicotine pouches

Jul 1, 2026, 6:58pm EDT
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Mike Segar/File Photo/Reuters

US regulators allowed Philip Morris to advertise its Zyn oral nicotine pouches as less harmful than cigarettes. The decision is a marketing win for the tobacco giant, which like other manufacturers is investing in smoke-free products.

Tobacco replacements, such as nicotine pouches or vapes, are vastly less deadly than smoking — a low bar to clear, since smoking is extraordinarily deadly — and help smokers quit, according to a UK government review, but remain controversial in public health circles.

The US surgeon general has called youth vaping an “epidemic” and vaping is not approved as a smoking-cessation tool. One academic argued in 2017 that opposition to such tools as anti-smoking aids stems from moral intuitions rather than evidence-based harm reduction.

Chart showing five-year market performance of PMI and peers
Tom Chivers
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