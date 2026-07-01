Warsh keeps his interest rate cards close

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh remains committed as ever not to revealing his thinking on future interest rate moves, telling attendees of the European Central Bank Forum on Wednesday that attempts to get him to “break this rule” were “going to fail.”

“We get into that room and shut the door, we’re going to have a good debate, but I don’t have much more for you than that,” Warsh said in response to repeated questioning.

Comments later that “inflation risks have come down” may have signaled a more dovish stance — but remarks on the Fed’s goal of 2% inflation indicated the opposite.

“If there were people … who thought that this central bank was going to be comfortable with an inflation objective above 2%, well, I guess they’d be disappointed,” Warsh said, going on to repeat past comments that policymakers are “going to deliver price stability in the US.”