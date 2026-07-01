US private employers added 98,000 jobs in June

Private hiring in the US expanded at a steady pace in June, according to payment firm ADP.

Employers added 98,000 jobs last month, down from 122,000 added in May, and short of the 118,000 private payrolls economists surveyed by Reuters anticipated.

The education and health services sector accounted for nearly half of all jobs created last month. Financial services and information also posted positive job growth last month, a reversal from previous months.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its June jobs report on Thursday, which includes data on government employment. The labor market has proved stronger than expected the past few months, which has investors and Fed-watchers expecting interest-rate hikes later this year.