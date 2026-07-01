US expected not to extend USMCA agreement

Washington is expected to announce that it will not extend the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement, a decision that could upend one of the world’s largest trading blocs.

Mexico City and Ottawa have tried repeatedly to reach an agreement with Washington to prolong the deal, under which $2 trillion is traded annually, but US President Donald Trump said his country didn’t “need anything” its partners had to offer.

Though the process to unwind the USMCA — agreed to during Trump’s first term — could take several years, experts fear Washington’s decision could dissuade the types of multi-billion dollar investments the grouping has sought to attract. “Uncertainty makes it hard for businesses to plan,” an expert told Politico. “It’s that simple.”