US ends ban on exports of Anthropic’s advanced AI

The US lifted its export ban on Anthropic’s most advanced AI models, the company said.

The White House blocked foreign nationals from using Mythos and Fable last month, citing security concerns, prompting Anthropic to suspend access to the two models altogether. Mythos was reportedly capable of finding vulnerabilities in browsers and websites, and had been released only to select organizations to help them fix those vulnerabilities.

Anthropic’s relationship with Washington has been rocky: After the firm refused to allow the Pentagon to use its systems in fully autonomous weapons or domestic surveillance, the federal government designated it a national-security risk.

The export ban and its subsequent lifting highlight “the continued regulatory uncertainty” around AI as the technology advances, CNN argued.