Trump earned $1.4 billion from crypto in 2025

US President Donald Trump made more than $1.4 billion from cryptocurrencies in 2025, leading to accusations of brazen corruption at the top of American politics.

Despite once dismissing them as a “scam,” Trump has loosened regulations on cryptocurrencies, helping turbocharge the industry, including his own $TRUMP. In response, opponents in the Senate have called for stricter regulation on the president’s ability to trade, Politico reported.

Besides his crypto earnings, Trump reported making at least $600 million from other investments last year. “Past presidents of both parties have recognized that the Oval Office is a public trust, not a business opportunity,” The Hill wrote. “President Trump has shattered that norm.”