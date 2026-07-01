Russia imports gas from India

Russia is starting to import gasoline from India, Reuters reported, in a sign of the severity of Moscow’s fuel shortages.

The shipments mark a shift in the countries’ energy dynamic: Earlier this year, India turned to Russia to mitigate a disruption to oil supplies spurred by the Iran war. Russian President Vladimir Putin this week acknowledged that Ukrainian drone strikes on refineries had triggered shortages, but downplayed the severity of a crisis that is “unprecedented” for one of the world’s largest energy producers, The Associated Press wrote.

Lines are growing at gas stations across the country, and “average people are… grumbling and suffering,” RFE/RL wrote: “For Ukraine, that’s the goal.”