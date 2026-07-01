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Global chaos isn’t spreading, report says

Jul 1, 2026, 6:44pm EDT
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Rebels wade in a creek in Myanmar
David Johnson/Reuters

Global chaos isn’t spreading, but is highly localized, a new report argued.

The impression in foreign policy circles, a former US ambassador to NATO wrote, is that “the erosion of the international rules-based order is a uniform, global trend.”

But the reality, according to the Atlas of Impunity report, is that almost half of all recorded military battles in 2025 took place in Ukraine, and nearly a third of all state violence against civilians was in Myanmar.

Outside of “a handful of highly repressive, war-torn states… collapsing into total systemic lawlessness,” Ivo Daalder wrote, most nations are “incrementally tightening their legal and institutional guardrails.” For the median global citizen, “daily life has actually seen a post-pandemic cooling of civil unrest.”

Tom Chivers
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