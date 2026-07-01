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Anthropic rolls back China tracking code

Jul 1, 2026, 6:49pm EDT
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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei
Yves Herman/Reuters

Anthropic is rolling back spyware-like code it implemented to track whether users are affiliated with Chinese AI labs.

A cybersecurity newsletter reported that the Claude Code feature covertly tracked and transmitted information based on a user’s timezone and potential connection to Chinese tech companies accused of illicitly training their own models using Claude’s answers; an Anthropic employee called it an “experiment.”

The episode underscores how US-China competition is shaping decisions around high-powered AI systems: The White House recently lifted its ban on foreign access to advanced Anthropic models, but businesses that now rely on AI still worry about a US “kill switch” driven by national security concerns. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called for a US-led international forum to set global AI safety standards.

J.D. Capelouto
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