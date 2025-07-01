Events Email Briefings
© 2025 Semafor Inc.
Thailand suspends prime minister over leaked call

Jul 1, 2025, 6:33am EDT
Thailand’s prime minister.
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Thailand’s prime minister was suspended over a leaked phone conversation with Cambodia’s former strongman leader, intensifying the countries’ diplomatic crisis.

The ruling by Thailand’s top court piles further pressure on Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government: The premier held only a slim parliamentary majority even before the leaked call, in which she referred to Hun Sen as “uncle” and criticized a Thai military leader amid a border row with Cambodia. Bangkok has since been convulsed by protests against her government, and a legal petition has demanded her resignation.

The standoff encapsulates many of Thailand’s long-running political fissures: Shinawatra’s family has dominated its politics for decades, but has faced opposition from its powerful military, courts, and groups tied to the monarchy.

Prashant Rao
