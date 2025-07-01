The chief executive of Africa’s largest bank by asset value has added his voice to growing frustration on the continent over the valuations of Africa’s sovereign debt by the big three global credit ratings agencies.

Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Johannesburg-based Standard Bank, said his institution’s own analysis often did not align with that of Fitch, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s. “Our statistical work suggests that the average African sovereign is rated four rungs below what their fundamentals would imply,” he told Semafor in a wide-ranging interview. Tshabalala said if the analysis was applied to South Africa, the continent’s most advanced economy would go from a BB- rating to BBB, translating into savings of nearly $3 billion in borrowing costs annually.

The big three New York-based agencies have been criticized for not having teams with deep understanding of African economies, which critics say leads to an overestimation of risk, which in turn forces many countries to pay too much interest on their debt.

The African Union is set to launch its own credit ratings agency this year to help challenge the establishment with additional transparency for African sovereign ratings. But Tshabalala was more circumspect about the impact of an African agency. “If Africa set up its own rating agency, how long would it take before it gained the credibility similar to the credibility that the big three have?”

