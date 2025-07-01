Mamdani clinches Democratic nomination for NYC mayor

State legislator Zohran Mamdani, 33, was on Tuesday officially declared the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor.

A self-described democratic socialist, Mamdani increased his vote share to 56% from an earlier count of 43.5% — a 12-point lead over his closest opponent, former state Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has already conceded.

Mamdani’s 545,334 allocated votes represented the most received by any candidate in a Democratic primary for New York City Mayor since David Dinkins in 1989.

Previously a political unknown, Mamdani’s victory came after an upstart campaign that caught fire among broad swathes of New Yorkers, even as many party leaders kept him at arm’s length: “Mamdani just transformed the electorate,” Semafor’s David Weigel wrote.