Trump pushes for Gaza truce ‘next week’

US President Donald Trump voiced optimism Tuesday for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, ahead of his Monday meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

Trump is hoping to use momentum from the Israel-Iran truce to push for an end to the fighting in Gaza as early as next week: Washington’s Middle East envoy was set to meet with a top Israeli official Tuesday to discuss “day after” plans for Gaza, while Trump said he plans to be “very firm” with Netanyahu about ending the war.

The renewed diplomatic push comes as Israeli strikes killed at least 60 people in Gaza Monday, health officials there said.

Hamas’ demand that the US provide a guarantee on permanently ending the war will likely remain “the key sticking point” in talks, Axios wrote.