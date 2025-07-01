Musk has continued his criticism of Republicans’ tax and spending bill, vowing yesterday that he would back primary challengers to members of Congress who support it “if it is the last thing I do on this Earth.” Trump hit back, threatening to end federal subsidies for Tesla and SpaceX and hinting that he could look into Musk’s status as a naturalized US citizen.

EV industry executives had hoped that Musk, whose MAGA conversion traces at least partly to being excluded from a Biden White House summit in 2021, might bring conservative shoppers into the market. “That would truly be a dark cloud with a slim silver lining,” Lucid’s then-CEO, Peter Rawlinson, told Semafor last year. That seems not to be happening: Popularity of nearly every EV company has slid in the past three months, Slingshot’s survey found.

The data also revealed a deep distrust among consumers for robotaxis, on which Tesla has staked its future. Two-thirds of respondents supported banning full self-driving cars until they are proven safe.