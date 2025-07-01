Apple looks to AI firms to power Siri: Report

Apple is reportedly considering using Anthropic or OpenAI’s artificial intelligence models to power its Siri chatbot, in a potential acknowledgment that its AI progress has stalled.

The iPhone maker has asked to train versions of Claude and ChatGPT that could run on Apple infrastructure for testing, according to Bloomberg.

Siri “felt like something out of science fiction” when released in 2011, Bloomberg BusinessWeek wrote in May, allowing users to talk to their phones in natural language, but it has fallen behind in the genAI era, and its recent work has been underwhelming. Switching to a rival’s model would be “an acknowledgment that the company is struggling to compete in… the most important new technology in decades.”