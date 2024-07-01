Ukrainians in occupied territories face threat of Russian ‘passportization’

Russia’s occupation is sustained through both force and incentives

Sources: The Associated Press , Foreign Affairs , The Financial Times

Ukrainians living under occupation need Russian passports if they are to avoid being imprisoned as “foreign citizens,” but Moscow also offers incentives to those who comply, including a stipend to move to Russia, pensions for retirees, and money for parents of newborns with Russian birth certificates, the Associated Press reported in March. Economic policy is Russia’s “most powerful means” of exerting control over occupied Ukrainians, who are given welfare benefits and state salaries that are often more generous than Ukraine’s, Foreign Affairs argued. Yet the incentives only go so far: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s infrastructure projects aimed at the “Russification” of occupied Mariupol left locals living in substandard conditions while Russian businessmen profited, a Financial Times investigation found.